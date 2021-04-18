TODAY IS
Today is Sunday, April 18, the 108th day of 2021. There are 257 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 18, 1906, a devastating earthquake struck San Francisco, followed by raging fires; estimates of the final death toll range between 3,000 and 6,000.
TEN YEARS AGO
Standard & Poor's lowered its long-term outlook for the U.S. government's fiscal health from "stable" to "negative," and warned of serious consequences if lawmakers failed to reach a deal to control the massive federal deficit.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, Massachusetts, warning colonists that British Regular troops were approaching.
In 1910, suffragists showed up at the U.S. Capitol with half a million signatures demanding that women be given the right to vote.
In 1966, Bill Russell was named player-coach of the Boston Celtics, becoming the NBA's first Black coach.
In 1978, the Senate approved the Panama Canal Treaty, providing for the complete turnover of control of the waterway to Panama on the last day of 1999.
In 1983, 63 people, including 17 Americans, were killed at the U.S. Embassy in Beirut, Lebanon, by a suicide bomber.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Hayley Mills is 75.
Actor Rick Moranis is 68.
Actor Eric Roberts is 65.
Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 59.
Talk show host Conan O'Brien is 58.
Actor DAVID TENNANT is 50.
Actor America Ferrera is 37.
Actor Tom Hughes is 36.
Actor Chloe Bennet is 29.
Actor Moises Arias is 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.