THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There is no shame in not knowing; the shame lies in not finding out.” — Russian proverb
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 18, the 109th day of 2020. There are 257 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 18, 1978, the Senate approved the Panama Canal Treaty, providing for the complete turnover of control of the waterway to Panama on the last day of 1999.
10 YEARS AGO
Carrie Underwood became the first woman to win entertainer of the year twice at the Academy of Country Music Awards.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, Paul Revere began his famous ride from Charlestown to Lexington, Massachusetts, warning colonists that British Regular troops were approaching.
In 1934, the first laundromat (called a “washateria”) opened in Fort Worth, Texas.
In 1938, Superman, AKA “The Man of Steel,” made his debut as the first issue of Action Comics (bearing a cover date of June) went on sale for 10 cents a copy. (In 2014, a nearly flawless original copy was sold on eBay for $3.2 million.)
In 1945, famed American war correspondent Ernie Pyle, 44, was killed by Japanese gunfire on the Pacific island of Ie Shima, off Okinawa.
In 1956, American actress Grace Kelly married Prince Rainier of Monaco in a civil ceremony. (A church wedding took place the next day.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Hayley Mills is 74.
Actor James Woods is 73.
Actress-director Dorothy Lyman is 73.
Actor Rick Moranis is 67.
Actress Melody Thomas Scott (“The Young and the Restless”) is 64.
Actor ERIC ROBERTS is 64.
Ventriloquist-comedian Jeff Dunham is 58.
Actress Tamara Braun (“General Hospital”) is 49.
Actress Melissa Joan Hart is 44.
Reality TV star Kourtney Kardashian is 41.
