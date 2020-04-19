THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The crisis you have to worry about most is the one you don’t see coming.” — Mike Mansfield, American statesman (1903-2001)
TODAY IS ...
Today is Sunday, April 19, the 110th day of 2020. There are 256 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 19, 1993, the 51-day siege at the Branch Davidian compound near Waco, Texas, ended as fire destroyed the structure after federal agents began smashing their way in; about 80 people, including two dozen children and sect leader David Koresh, were killed.
10 YEARS AGO
The U.S. and Iraq claimed a major victory against al-Qaida, saying their forces had killed the terror group’s two top figures in an air and ground assault on their safe house near former President Saddam Hussein’s hometown.
ON THIS DATE
In 1775, the American Revolutionary War began with the battles of Lexington and Concord.
In 1943, during World War II, tens of thousands of Jews in the Warsaw Ghetto began a valiant but ultimately futile battle against Nazi forces.
In 1989, 47 sailors were killed when a gun turret exploded aboard the USS Iowa in the Caribbean.
In 1994, a Los Angeles jury awarded $3.8 million to beaten motorist Rodney King.
In 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. (Bomber Timothy McVeigh, who prosecutors said had planned the attack as revenge for the Waco siege of two years earlier, was convicted of federal murder charges and executed in 2001.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Tim Curry is 74.
Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 58.
Recording executive Suge Knight is 55.
Actress Ashley Judd is 52.
Actor James Franco is 42.
Actress KATE HUDSON is 41.
Actor Hayden Christensen is 39.
Actress Catalina Sandino Moreno is 39.
Actor Zack Conroy is 35.
Tennis player Maria Sharapova is 33.
