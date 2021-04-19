TODAY IN HISTORY
"The glow of one warm thought is to me worth more than money." — Thomas Jefferson
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 19, the 109th day of 2021. There are 256 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 19, 1995, a truck bomb destroyed the Alfred P. Murrah Federal Building in Oklahoma City, killing 168 people. (Bomber Timothy McVeigh, who prosecutors said had planned the attack as revenge for the Waco siege of two years earlier, was convicted of federal murder charges and executed in 2001.)
10 YEARS AGO
Cuba’s Communist Party picked 79-year-old Raul Castro to replace his ailing brother Fidel as first secretary during a key Party Congress.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, a funeral was held at the White House for President Abraham Lincoln, assassinated five days earlier; his coffin was then taken to the U.S. Capitol for a private memorial service in the Rotunda.
In 1897, the first Boston Marathon was held; winner John J. McDermott ran the course in two hours, 55 minutes and 10 seconds.
In 1977, the Supreme Court, in Ingraham v. Wright, ruled 5-4 that even severe spanking of schoolchildren by faculty members did not violate the Eighth Amendment ban against cruel and unusual punishment.
In 1994, a Los Angeles jury awarded $3.8 million to beaten motorist Rodney King.
In 2013, Dzhokhar Tsarnaev, a 19-year-old college student wanted in the Boston Marathon bombings, was taken into custody after a manhunt that had left the city virtually paralyzed; his older brother and alleged accomplice, 26-year-old Tamerlan, was killed earlier in a furious attempt to escape police.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Elinor Donahue is 84.
Actor Tim Curry is 75.
Motorsports Hall of Famer Al Unser Jr. is 59.
Former recording executive Suge Knight is 56.
Actor Ashley Judd is 53.
Actor Jennifer Esposito is 49.
Actor James Franco is 43.
Actor KATE HUDSON is 42.
Retired tennis player Maria Sharapova is 34.
NHL forward Patrik Laine is 33.
