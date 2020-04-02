THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Living is a form of not being sure, not knowing what next or how. The moment you know how, you begin to die a little.” — Agnes de Mille, American dancer-choreographer (1905-1993).
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 2, the 93rd day of 2020. There are 273 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 2, 1865, Confederate President JEFFERSON DAVIS and most of his Cabinet fled the Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, because of advancing Union forces.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA, visiting a factory in Charlotte, North Carolina, hailed a new government report showing the most jobs created in nearly three years, saying, “We are beginning to turn the corner.” Gunmen seeking to pass themselves off as U.S. and Iraqi soldiers raided a Sunni village outside Baghdad, killing at least 24 people in an execution-style attack.
ON THIS DATE
In 1513, Spanish explorer Juan Ponce de Leon and his expedition landed in present-day Florida. (Some historians say the landing actually occurred the next day, on April 3.)
In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany, saying, “The world must be made safe for democracy.” (Congress declared war four days later.)
In 1956, the soap operas “As the World Turns” and “The Edge of Night” premiered on CBS-TV.
In 1986, four American passengers, including an 8-month-old girl, her mother and grandmother, were killed when a terrorist bomb exploded aboard a TWA jetliner en route from Rome to Athens, Greece.
In 2005, Pope John Paul II died in his Vatican apartment at age 84.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Emmylou Harris is 73.
Actress Pamela Reed is 71.
Country singer Buddy Jewell is 59.
Country singer BILLY DEAN is 58.
Rock musician Tony Fredianelli (Third Eye Blind) is 51.
Actor Adam Rodriguez is 45.
Actress Jaime Ray Newman is 42.
Actress Bethany Joy Lenz (“One Tree Hill”) is 39.
Country singer Chris Janson is 34.
Singer Aaron Kelly (“American Idol”) is 27.
