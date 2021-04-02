THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Few things in the world are more powerful than a positive push. A smile. A world of optimism and hope. A ‘you can do it’ when things are tough.” — Richard M. DeVos
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 2, the 92nd day of 2021. There are 273 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 2, 1792, Congress passed the Coinage Act, which authorized establishment of the U.S. Mint.
10 YEARS AGO
Highly radioactive water leaked into the sea from a crack at Japan’s stricken nuclear power plant; meanwhile, earthquake-tsunami survivors complained that the government was not paying enough attention to victims.
ON THIS DATE
In 1917, President Woodrow Wilson asked Congress to declare war against Germany, saying, “The world must be made safe for democracy.” (Congress declared war four days later.)
In 1932, aviator Charles A. Lindbergh and John F. Condon went to a cemetery in The Bronx, New York, where Condon turned over $50,000 to a man in exchange for Lindbergh’s kidnapped son. (The child, who was not returned, was found dead the following month.)
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter signed into law a windfall profits tax on the oil industry. (The tax was repealed in 1988.)
In 2005, Pope John Paul II died in his Vatican apartment at age 84.
In 2019, former federal prosecutor Lori Lightfoot won the runoff election for Chicago mayor, becoming the first Black woman and the first openly gay person to lead the nation’s third-largest city.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Emmylou Harris is 74.
Actor Pamela Reed is 72.
Rock musician Dave Robinson (The Cars) is 72.
Country singer Buddy Jewell is 60.
Country singer Billy Dean is 59.
Actor Roselyn Sanchez is 48.
Actor Adam Rodriguez is 46.
Actor MICHAEL FASSBENDER is 44.
Actor Bethany Joy Lenz is 40.
Country singer Chris Janson is 35.
