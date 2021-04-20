TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 20, the 110th day of 2021. There are 255 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 20, 1999, the Columbine High School massacre took place in Colorado as two students shot and killed 12 classmates and one teacher before taking their own lives.
10 YEARS AGO
Two Western photojournalists, including Oscar-nominated film director Tim Hetherington, were killed in the besieged Libyan city of Misrata while covering battles between rebels and government forces.
ON THIS DATE
In 1863, President Abraham Lincoln signed a proclamation admitting West Virginia to the Union, effective in 60 days (on June 20, 1863).
In 1916, the Chicago Cubs played their first game at Wrigley Field (then known as Weeghman Park); the Cubs defeated the Cincinnati Reds 7-6.
In 1971, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the use of busing to achieve racial desegregation in schools.
In 2003, U.S. Army forces took control of Baghdad from the Marines in a changing of the guard that thinned the military presence in the capital.
In 2010, an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil platform, leased by BP, killed 11 workers and caused a blow-out that began spewing an estimated 200 million gallons of crude into the Gulf of Mexico. (The well was finally capped nearly three months later.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor George Takei is 84.
Actor Ryan O’Neal is 80.
Rock musician Craig Frost (Grand Funk; Bob Seger’s Silver Bullet Band) is 73.
Actor Jessica Lange is 72.
Actor Clint Howard is 62.
Actor Andy Serkis is 57.
Actor William deVry is 53.
Country singer Wade Hayes is 52.
Actor SHEMAR MOORE is 51.
Actor Carmen Electra is 49.
