THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Excellence is not a skill, it is an attitude.” — Ralph Marston, American football player (1907-1967)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 20, the 111th day of 2020. There are 255 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 20, 1971, the Supreme Court unanimously upheld the use of busing to achieve racial desegregation in schools.
10 YEARS AGO
Airliners began taking to the skies of Europe again after five days of being grounded by a drifting volcanic ash.
ON THIS DATE
In 1912, Boston’s Fenway Park hosted its first professional baseball game while Navin Field (Tiger Stadium) opened in Detroit. (The Red Sox defeated the New York Highlanders 7-6 in 11 innings; the Tigers beat the Cleveland Naps 6-5 in 11 innings.)
In 1972, Apollo 16’s lunar module, carrying astronauts John W. Young and Charles M. Duke Jr., landed on the moon.
In 1977, the U.S. Supreme Court, in Wooley v. Maynard, ruled 6-3 that car owners could refuse to display state mottoes on license plates, such as New Hampshire’s “Live Free or Die.”
In 1999, the Columbine High School massacre took place in Colorado as two students shot and killed 12 classmates and one teacher before taking their own lives.
In 2010, an explosion on the Deepwater Horizon oil platform, leased by BP, killed 11 workers and caused a blow-out that began spewing an estimated 200 million gallons of crude into the Gulf of Mexico. (The well was finally capped nearly three months later.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor George Takei is 83.
Actor Ryan O’Neal is 79.
Actress Jessica Lange is 71.
Actor Crispin Glover is 56.
Actor ANDY SERKIS is 56.
Actor Shemar Moore is 50.
Actress Carmen Electra is 48.
Reggae singer Stephen Marley is 48.
Actor Carlos Valdes (TV: “The Flash”) is 31.
