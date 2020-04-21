THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I try to avoid looking forward or backward, and try to keep looking upward.” — Charlotte Bronte (1816-1855)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 21, the 112th day of 2020. There are 254 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 21, 1976, clinical trials of the swine flu vaccine began in Washington, D.C.
10 YEARS AGO
Pittsburgh Steelers quarterback Ben Roethlisberger was suspended for six games for violating the NFL’s personal conduct policy.
ON THIS DATE
In 1816, Charlotte Bronte, author of “Jane Eyre,” was born in Thornton, England.
In 1910, author Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, died in Redding, Connecticut, at age 74.
In 1918, Manfred von Richthofen, 25, the German ace known as the “Red Baron” who was believed to have downed 80 enemy aircraft during World War I, was himself shot down and killed while in action over France.
In 1989, the baseball fantasy “Field of Dreams,” starring Kevin Costner, was released by Universal Pictures.
In 2016, Prince, one of the most inventive and influential musicians of modern times, was found dead at his home in suburban Minneapolis; he was 57.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Britain’s QUEEN ELIZABETH II is 94.
Actor Charles Grodin is 85.
Singer-musician Iggy Pop is 73.
Actor Tony Danza is 69.
Actress Andie MacDowell is 62.
Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell is 57.
Actress Leslie Silva is 52.
Actor Rob Riggle is 50.
Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is 40.
Actor Terrence J is 38.
