THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“All the art of living lies in a fine mingling of letting go and holding on.” — Havelock Ellis
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 21, the 111th day of 2021. There are 254 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 21, 1926, Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II was born in Mayfair, London; she was the first child of The Duke and Duchess of York, who later became King George VI and the Queen Mother.
10 YEARS AGO
President Barack Obama announced the Justice Department was assembling a team to “root out any cases of fraud or manipulation” in oil markets that might be contributing to $4 a gallon-plus gasoline prices.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, John Adams was sworn in as the first vice president of the United States.
In 1816, Charlotte Bronte, author of “Jane Eyre,” was born in Thornton, England.
In 1836, an army of Texans led by Sam Houston defeated the Mexicans at San Jacinto, assuring Texas independence.
In 1910, author Samuel Langhorne Clemens, better known as Mark Twain, died in Redding, Connecticut, at age 74.
In 1977, the musical play “Annie,” based on the “Little Orphan Annie” comic strip, opened on Broadway, beginning a run of 2,377 performances.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Britain’s Queen Elizabeth II is 95.
Actor Charles Grodin is 86.
Singer-musician Iggy Pop is 74.
Actor Tony Danza is 70.
Actor Andie MacDowell is 63.
Actor-director John Cameron Mitchell is 58.
Comedian Nicole Sullivan is 51.
Football player-turned-actor Brian White is 48.
Actor JAMES McAVOY is 42.
Former NFL quarterback Tony Romo is 41.
