“Demasiada cordura puede ser la peor de las locuras, ver la vida como es y no como debería de ser.” (Too much sanity may be the worst folly, see life as it is and not as it should be.) — Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616)

Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, the 113th day of 2020. There are 253 days left in the year.

WWI First Gas Attack

In this undated file photo, German Red Cross workers carry bottles of liquid to help revive those who have succumbed to a gas attack during World War I. Chlorine gas - sent crawling in favorable winds over Flanders Fields from German positions - sowed terror and agony for the first time on April 22, 1915. The era of chemical weaponry had dawned. The weapon of mass slaughter came to symbolize the ruthlessness and, many say, futility of the 1914-1918 Great War. (AP Photo, File)

On April 22, 1915, the first full-scale use of deadly chemicals in warfare took place as German forces unleashed chlorine gas against Allied troops at the start of the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium during World War I; thousands of soldiers are believed to have died.

The Deepwater Horizon oil platform, operated by BP, sank into the Gulf of Mexico two days after a massive explosion that killed 11 workers.

In 1864, Congress authorized the use of the phrase “In God We Trust” on U.S. coins.

In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson opened the New York World’s Fair.

In 1970, millions of Americans concerned about the environment observed the first “Earth Day.”

In 1994, Richard M. Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, died at a New York hospital four days after suffering a stroke; he was 81.

In 2004, Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who’d traded in a multi-million-dollar NFL contract to serve in Afghanistan, was killed by friendly fire; he was 27.

FILE - In this Sept. 27, 2018, file photo, Jeffrey Dean Morgan arrives at the LA Premiere of the Season 9 of the AMC's "The Walking Dead" in Los Angeles. A North Carolina animal rescue group says a donkey and an emu who’ve bonded with each other can stay together, thanks to actor Morgan, who plays the villainous Negan on the TV zombie thriller “The Walking Dead.” The Charlotte Observer reports Carolina Waterfowl Rescue Founder Jennifer Gordon says Morgan is adopting them Tuesday, Dec. 4. (Photo by Willy Sanjuan/Invision/AP, File)

Actress Estelle Harris is 92.

Actor Jack Nicholson is 83.

Singer Peter Frampton is 70.

Baseball manager Terry Francona is 61.

Actor JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN is 54.

Actress-talk show host Sherri Shepherd is 53.

Country singer-musician Heath Wright (Ricochet) is 53.

Actor Ingo Rademacher is 49.

Drummer Tripp Howell (LANCO) is 31.

Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly is 30.