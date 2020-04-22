THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Demasiada cordura puede ser la peor de las locuras, ver la vida como es y no como debería de ser.” (Too much sanity may be the worst folly, see life as it is and not as it should be.) — Miguel de Cervantes (1547-1616)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 22, the 113th day of 2020. There are 253 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 22, 1915, the first full-scale use of deadly chemicals in warfare took place as German forces unleashed chlorine gas against Allied troops at the start of the Second Battle of Ypres in Belgium during World War I; thousands of soldiers are believed to have died.
10 YEARS AGO
The Deepwater Horizon oil platform, operated by BP, sank into the Gulf of Mexico two days after a massive explosion that killed 11 workers.
ON THIS DATE
In 1864, Congress authorized the use of the phrase “In God We Trust” on U.S. coins.
In 1964, President Lyndon B. Johnson opened the New York World’s Fair.
In 1970, millions of Americans concerned about the environment observed the first “Earth Day.”
In 1994, Richard M. Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, died at a New York hospital four days after suffering a stroke; he was 81.
In 2004, Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who’d traded in a multi-million-dollar NFL contract to serve in Afghanistan, was killed by friendly fire; he was 27.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Estelle Harris is 92.
Actor Jack Nicholson is 83.
Singer Peter Frampton is 70.
Baseball manager Terry Francona is 61.
Actor JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN is 54.
Actress-talk show host Sherri Shepherd is 53.
Country singer-musician Heath Wright (Ricochet) is 53.
Actor Ingo Rademacher is 49.
Drummer Tripp Howell (LANCO) is 31.
Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly is 30.
