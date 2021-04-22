THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“If people sat outside and looked at the stars each night, I’ll bet they’d live a lot differently.” — Bill Watterson
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 22, the 112th day of 2021. There are 253 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 22, 2005, Zacarias Moussaoui pleaded guilty in a federal courtroom outside Washington, D.C. to conspiring with the Sept. 11 hijackers to kill Americans. (Moussaoui is serving a life prison sentence.)
10 YEARS AGO
A tornado ripped through Lambert-St. Louis International Airport, causing significant damage to the C Concourse.
ON THIS DATE
In 1864, Congress authorized the use of the phrase “In God We Trust” on U.S. coins.
In 1970, millions of Americans concerned about the environment observed the first “Earth Day.”
In 1994, Richard M. Nixon, the 37th president of the United States, died at a New York hospital four days after suffering a stroke; he was 81.
In 2000, in a dramatic pre-dawn raid, armed immigration agents seized Elian Gonzalez, the Cuban boy at the center of a custody dispute, from his relatives’ home in Miami; Elian was reunited with his father at Andrews Air Force Base near Washington.
In 2004, Army Ranger Pat Tillman, who’d traded in a multi-million-dollar NFL contract to serve in Afghanistan, was killed by friendly fire; he was 27.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Estelle Harris is 93.
Actor Jack Nicholson is 84.
Singer Peter Frampton is 71.
Actor Joseph Bottoms is 67.
Baseball manager Terry Francona is 62.
Actor JEFFREY DEAN MORGAN is 55.
Actor Ingo Rademacher (“General Hospital”) is 50.
Actor Amber Heard is 35.
Drummer Tripp Howell (LANCO) is 32.
Rapper/singer Machine Gun Kelly is 31.
