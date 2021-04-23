THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“All change is not growth, as all movement is not forward.” — Ellen Glasgow
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 23, the 113th day of 2021. There are 252 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 23, 1969, SIRHAN SIRHAN was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)
10 YEARS AGO
Yemen’s embattled president, Ali Abdullah Saleh, agreed to a proposal by Gulf Arab mediators to step down within 30 days and hand power to his deputy in exchange for immunity from prosecution.
ON THIS DATE
In 1616 (Old Style calendar), English poet and dramatist William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what has traditionally been regarded as the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.
In 1943, U.S. Navy Lt. (jg) John F. Kennedy assumed command of PT-109, a motor torpedo boat, in the Solomon Islands during World War II. (On Aug. 2, 1943, PT-109 was rammed and sunk by a Japanese destroyer, killing two crew members; Kennedy and 10 others survived.)
In 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)
In 1993, labor leader Cesar Chavez died in San Luis, Arizona, at age 66.
In 1998, James Earl Ray, who confessed to assassinating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and then insisted he’d been framed, died at a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital at age 70.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor David Birney is 82.
Actor Lee Majors is 82.
Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito is 78.
Actor Joyce DeWitt is 72.
Actor Valerie Bertinelli is 61.
Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 60.
Actor Barry Watson is 47.
Professional wrestler/actor JOHN CENA is 44.
Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 44.
Model Gigi Hadid is 26.
