THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“For in that sleep of death what dreams may come,/ When we have shuffled off this mortal coil,/ Must give us pause.” — From “Hamlet”
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 23, the 114th day of 2020. There are 252 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 23, 1954, Hank Aaron of the Milwaukee Braves hit the first of his 755 major-league home runs in a game against the St. Louis Cardinals. (The Braves won, 7-5.)
10 YEARS AGO
The Coast Guard suspended a three-day search for 11 workers missing after an explosion rocked the Deepwater Horizon oil platform in the Gulf of Mexico.
ON THIS DATE
In 1616, (Old Style calendar), English poet and dramatist William Shakespeare died in Stratford-upon-Avon on what has traditionally been regarded as the 52nd anniversary of his birth in 1564.
In 1914, Chicago’s Wrigley Field, then called Weeghman Park, hosted its first major league game as the Chicago Federals defeated the Kansas City Packers 9-1.
In 1969, Sirhan Sirhan was sentenced to death for assassinating New York Sen. Robert F. Kennedy. (The sentence was later reduced to life imprisonment.)
In 1998, James Earl Ray, who confessed to assassinating the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr. and then insisted he’d been framed, died at a Nashville, Tennessee, hospital at age 70.
In 2007, Boris Yeltsin, Russia’s first freely elected president, died in Moscow at age 76.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor David Birney is 81.
Actor Lee Majors is 81.
Hockey Hall of Famer Tony Esposito is 77.
Actress Joyce DeWitt is 71.
Actress Valerie Bertinelli is 60.
Actor-comedian-talk show host George Lopez is 59.
Actor Barry Watson (“7th Heaven”) is 46.
Professional wrestler/actor JOHN CENA is 43.
Retired MLB All-Star Andruw Jones is 43.
Actor Jesse Lee Soffer is 36.
Model Gigi Hadid is 25.
