THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“I feel proud to be living in a country where people are not afraid to laugh at themselves and where political satire is tolerated by the government, if not the television network.” — Pat Paulsen, American comedian (born 1927, died this date in 1997)

TODAY IS

Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 24, the 115th day of 2020. There are 251 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Mexico Swine Flu

Mexican Army soldiers hand out surgical masks to people in cars at an intersection in Mexico City, Friday April 24, 2009. Mexican authorities said 60 people may have died from a swine flu virus in Mexico, and world health officials worry it could unleash a global flu epidemic. (AP Photo/(AP Photo/Alexandre Meneghini)

On April 24, 2009, Mexico shut down schools, museums, libraries and state-run theaters across its overcrowded capital in hopes of containing a deadly swine flu outbreak.

10 YEARS AGO

The policy-setting panel of the International Monetary Fund, with a nervous eye on Greece, pledged during a meeting in Washington to address the risks posed to the global recovery from high government debt.

ON THIS DATE

In 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.

In 1913, the 792-foot Woolworth Building, at that time the tallest skyscraper in the world, officially opened in Manhattan as President Woodrow Wilson pressed a button at the White House to signal the lighting of the towering structure.

In 1967, Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov was killed when his Soyuz 1 spacecraft smashed into the Earth after his parachutes failed to deploy properly during re-entry; he was the first human spaceflight fatality.

In 1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.

In 1995, the final bomb linked to the Unabomber exploded inside the Sacramento, California, offices of a lobbying group for the wood products industry, killing chief lobbyist Gilbert B. Murray. (Theodore Kaczynski was later sentenced to four lifetimes in prison for a series of bombings that killed three men and injured 29 others.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Djimon Hounsou

Djimon Hounsou attends the world premiere of Paramount Pictures' "A Quiet Place Part II" at Jazz at Lincoln Center's Frederick P. Rose Hall on Sunday, March 8, 2020, in New York. (Photo by Charles Sykes/Invision/AP)

Movie director-producer Richard Donner is 90.

Actress Shirley MacLaine is 86.

Actress-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 78.

Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 77.

Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 56.

Actor DJIMON HOUNSOU is 56.

Actress Melinda Clarke is 51.

Singer Kelly Clarkson is 38.

Rock singer-musician Tyson Ritter (The All-American Rejects) is 36.

Actor Jack Quaid is 28.