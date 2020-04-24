THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I feel proud to be living in a country where people are not afraid to laugh at themselves and where political satire is tolerated by the government, if not the television network.” — Pat Paulsen, American comedian (born 1927, died this date in 1997)
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 24, the 115th day of 2020. There are 251 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 24, 2009, Mexico shut down schools, museums, libraries and state-run theaters across its overcrowded capital in hopes of containing a deadly swine flu outbreak.
10 YEARS AGO
The policy-setting panel of the International Monetary Fund, with a nervous eye on Greece, pledged during a meeting in Washington to address the risks posed to the global recovery from high government debt.
ON THIS DATE
In 1877, federal troops were ordered out of New Orleans, ending the North’s post-Civil War rule in the South.
In 1913, the 792-foot Woolworth Building, at that time the tallest skyscraper in the world, officially opened in Manhattan as President Woodrow Wilson pressed a button at the White House to signal the lighting of the towering structure.
In 1967, Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov was killed when his Soyuz 1 spacecraft smashed into the Earth after his parachutes failed to deploy properly during re-entry; he was the first human spaceflight fatality.
In 1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.
In 1995, the final bomb linked to the Unabomber exploded inside the Sacramento, California, offices of a lobbying group for the wood products industry, killing chief lobbyist Gilbert B. Murray. (Theodore Kaczynski was later sentenced to four lifetimes in prison for a series of bombings that killed three men and injured 29 others.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Movie director-producer Richard Donner is 90.
Actress Shirley MacLaine is 86.
Actress-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 78.
Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 77.
Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 56.
Actor DJIMON HOUNSOU is 56.
Actress Melinda Clarke is 51.
Singer Kelly Clarkson is 38.
Rock singer-musician Tyson Ritter (The All-American Rejects) is 36.
Actor Jack Quaid is 28.
