THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Love sought is good, but given unsought, is better.” —William Shakespeare
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 24, the 114th day of 2021. There are 251 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 24, 1980, the United States launched an unsuccessful attempt to free the American hostages in Iran, a mission that resulted in the deaths of eight U.S. servicemen.
10 YEARS AGO
Pope Benedict XVI offered an Easter Sunday prayer for diplomacy to prevail over warfare in Libya and for citizens of the Middle East to build a new society.
ON THIS DATE
In 1960, rioting erupted in Biloxi, Miss., after Black protesters staging a “wade-in” at a whites-only beach were attacked by a crowd of hostile whites.
In 1967, Soviet cosmonaut Vladimir Komarov was killed when his Soyuz 1 spacecraft smashed into the Earth after his parachutes failed to deploy properly during re-entry; he was the first human spaceflight fatality.
In 1974, comedian Bud Abbott, 78, died in Woodland Hills, Calif.
In 2005, Pope Benedict XVI formally began his stewardship of the Roman Catholic Church; the former Cardinal Joseph Ratzinger said in his installation homily that as pontiff he would listen to the will of God in governing the world’s 1.1 billion Catholics.
In 2013, in Bangladesh, a shoddily constructed eight-story commercial building housing garment factories collapsed, killing more than 1,100 people.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Movie director-producer Richard Donner is 91.
Actor Shirley MacLaine is 87.
Actor-singer-director Barbra Streisand is 79.
Country singer Richard Sterban (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 78.
Rock musician Doug Clifford (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 76.
Actor-comedian Cedric the Entertainer is 57.
Actor DJIMON HOUNSOU is 57.
Actor Joe Keery is 29.
Actor Jack Quaid is 29.
Actor Jordan Fisher is 27.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.