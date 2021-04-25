TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 25, the 115th day of 2021. There are 250 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 25, 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed in orbit from the space shuttle Discovery. (It was later discovered that the telescope’s primary mirror was flawed, requiring the installation of corrective components to achieve optimal focus.)
10 YEARS AGO
President BASHAR ASSAD of Syria sent the military into the southern city of Daraa, where an anti-government uprising had begun the previous month.
ON THIS DATE
In 1507, a world map produced by German cartographer Martin Waldseemueller contained the first recorded use of the term “America,” in honor of Italian navigator Amerigo Vespucci.
In 1859, ground was broken for the Suez Canal.
In 1915, during World War I, Allied soldiers invaded the Gallipoli Peninsula in an unsuccessful attempt to take the Ottoman Empire out of the war.
In 1917, legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald was born in Newport News, Virginia.
In 2002, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of the Grammy-winning trio TLC died in an SUV crash in Honduras; she was 30.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Al Pacino is 81.
Ballroom dance judge Len Goodman ("Dancing with the Stars") is 77.
Actor Talia Shire is 76.
Actor Hank Azaria is 57.
Country musician Rory Feek (Joey + Rory) is 56.
Actor Renee Zellweger is 52.
Actor GINA TORRES is 52.
Actor Jonathan Angel is 44.
Singer Jacob Underwood is 41.
Actor Jayden Rey is 12.
