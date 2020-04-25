THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“I think it is all a matter of love: the more you love a memory, the stronger and stranger it is.” — Vladimir Nabokov, Russian-born author (1899-1977)
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 25, the 116th day of 2020. There are 250 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 25, 1945, during World War II, U.S. and Soviet forces linked up on the Elbe River, a meeting that dramatized the collapse of Nazi Germany’s defenses.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA made a pilgrimage to Billy Graham’s mountainside home, concluding his North Carolina vacation with his first meeting with the ailing evangelist who had counseled commanders in chief since Dwight Eisenhower.
ON THIS DATE
In 1859, ground was broken for the Suez Canal.
In 1917, legendary jazz singer Ella Fitzgerald was born in Newport News, Virginia.
In 1990, the Hubble Space Telescope was deployed in orbit from the space shuttle Discovery. (It was later discovered that the telescope’s primary mirror was flawed, requiring the installation of corrective components to achieve optimal focus.)
In 1995, show business legend Ginger Rogers died in Rancho Mirage, California, at age 83.
In 2002, Lisa “Left Eye” Lopes of the Grammy-winning trio TLC died in an SUV crash in Honduras; she was 30.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Al Pacino is 80.
Ballroom dance judge Len Goodman (“Dancing with the Stars”) is 76.
Rock musician Stu Cook (Creedence Clearwater Revival) is 75.
Actress Talia Shire is 75.
Rock musician Steve Ferrone (Tom Petty & the Heartbreakers) is 70.
Actor Hank Azaria is 56.
Country musician Rory Feek (Joey + Rory) is 55.
Actress RENEE ZELLWEGER is 51.
Actress Gina Torres is 51.
Actor Jason Lee is 50.
