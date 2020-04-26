THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“A good scapegoat is nearly as welcome as a solution to the problem.” — Author unknown
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 26, the 117th day of 2020. There are 249 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 26, 1994, voting began in South Africa’s first all-race elections, resulting in victory for the African National Congress and the inauguration of NELSON MANDELA as president.
10 YEARS AGO
A Haitian judge dismissed kidnapping and criminal association charges against 10 American missionaries who’d been detained for trying to take a busload of children out of the country after the January 2010 earthquake.
ON THIS DATE
In 1785, American naturalist, hunter and artist John James Audubon was born in present-day Haiti.
In 1865, John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln, was surrounded by federal troops near Port Royal, Virginia, and killed.
In 1989, actress-comedian Lucille Ball died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 77.
In 2009, the United States declared a public health emergency as more possible cases of swine flu surfaced from Canada to New Zealand.
In 2018, Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004. Cosby was later sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress-comedian Carol Burnett is 87.
Actor GIANCARLO ESPOSITO is 62.
Rock musician Roger Taylor (Duran Duran) is 60.
Actor Jet Li (lee) is 57.
Actor-comedian Kevin James is 55.
Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 50.
Country musician Jay DeMarcus (Rascal Flatts) is 49.
Actor Tom Welling is 43.
Actress Jordana Brewster is 40.
Actor Channing Tatum is 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.