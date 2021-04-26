THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We must not allow other people’s limited perceptions to define us.” — Virginia Satir
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 26, the 116th day of 2021. There are 249 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 26, 1986, an explosion and fire at the Chernobyl nuclear power plant in Ukraine caused radioactive fallout to begin spewing into the atmosphere. (Dozens of people were killed in the immediate aftermath of the disaster while the long-term death toll from radiation poisoning is believed to number in the thousands.)
10 YEARS AGO
PHOEBE SNOW, a singer, guitarist and songwriter whose song “Poetry Man” was a defining hit of the 1970s, died in Edison, New Jersey.
ON THIS DATE
In 1865, John Wilkes Booth, the assassin of President Abraham Lincoln, was surrounded by federal troops near Port Royal, Virginia, and killed.
In 1913, Mary Phagan, a 13-year-old worker at a Georgia pencil factory, was strangled; Leo Frank, the factory superintendent, was convicted of her murder and sentenced to death. (Frank’s death sentence was commuted, but he was lynched by an anti-Semitic mob in 1915.)
In 1968, the United States exploded beneath the Nevada desert a 1.3 megaton nuclear device called “Boxcar.”
In 1989, actor-comedian Lucille Ball died at Cedars-Sinai Medical Center in Los Angeles at age 77.
In 2018, Bill Cosby was convicted of drugging and molesting Temple University employee Andrea Constand at his suburban Philadelphia mansion in 2004; it was the first big celebrity trial of the #MeToo era and completed the spectacular downfall of a comedian who broke racial barriers on his way to TV superstardom. (Cosby was later sentenced to three to 10 years in prison.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor-comedian Carol Burnett is 88.
R&B singer Maurice Williams is 83.
Actor Giancarlo Esposito is 63.
Actor JET LI is 58.
Actor-comedian Kevin James is 56.
Rapper T-Boz (TLC) is 51.
Actor Tom Welling is 44.
Actor Jordana Brewster is 41.
Actor Stana Katic is 41.
Actor Channing Tatum is 41.
