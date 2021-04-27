TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 27, the 117th day of 2021. There are 248 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 27, 1978, 51 construction workers plunged to their deaths when a scaffold inside a cooling tower at the Pleasants Power Station site in West Virginia fell 168 feet to the ground.
10 YEARS AGO
Powerful tornadoes raked the South and Midwest; according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, more than 120 twisters resulted in 316 deaths.
ON THIS DATE
In 1521, Portuguese explorer Ferdinand Magellan was killed by natives in the Philippines.
In 1810, Ludwig van Beethoven wrote one of his most famous piano compositions, the Bagatelle in A-minor.
In 1982, the trial of John W. Hinckley Jr., who shot four people, including President Ronald Reagan, began in Washington. (The trial ended with Hinckley’s acquittal by reason of insanity.)
In 1994, former President Richard M. Nixon was remembered at an outdoor funeral service attended by all five of his successors at the Nixon presidential library in Yorba Linda, California.
In 2009, a 23-month-old Mexico City toddler died at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, becoming the first swine-flu death on U.S. soil.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Kate Pierson (The B-52′s) is 73.
Actor Douglas Sheehan is 72.
Rock musician Ace Frehley is 70.
Pop singer Sheena Easton is 62.
Rock musician Rob Squires (Big Head Todd and the Monsters) is 56.
Actor Maura West ("General Hospital') is 49.
Country musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 39.
Rock singer-musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is 37.
Actor Jenna Coleman is 35.
Singer LIZZO is 33.
