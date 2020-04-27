THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Fear not those who argue but those who dodge.” — Dale Carnegie, American writer-lecturer (1888-1955)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 27, the 118th day of 2020. There are 248 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 27, 2011, powerful tornadoes raked the South and Midwest; according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration, more than 120 twisters resulted in 316 deaths.
10 YEARS AGO
Thomas Hagan, the only man to admit shooting Malcolm X, was freed on parole.
ON THIS DATE
In 1791, the inventor of the telegraph, Samuel Morse, was born in Charlestown, Massachusetts.
In 1978, 51 construction workers plunged to their deaths when a scaffold inside a cooling tower at the Pleasants Power Station site in West Virginia fell 168 feet to the ground.
In 1982, the trial of John W. Hinckley Jr., who shot four people, including President Ronald Reagan, began in Washington. (The trial ended with Hinckley’s acquittal by reason of insanity.)
In 1994, former President Richard M. Nixon was remembered at an outdoor funeral service attended by all five of his successors at the Nixon presidential library in Yorba Linda, California.
In 2009, a 23-month-old Mexico City toddler died at Texas Children’s Hospital in Houston, becoming the first swine-flu death on U.S. soil.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer Kate Pierson (The B-52’s) is 72.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Herbie Murrell (The Stylistics) is 71.
Actor Douglas Sheehan is 71.
Rock musician Ace Frehley is 69.
Pop singer Sheena Easton is 61.
Actress Maura West is 48.
Country musician John Osborne (Brothers Osborne) is 38.
Rock singer-musician Patrick Stump (Fall Out Boy) is 36.
Actress JENNA COLEMAN is 34.
Actor William Moseley is 33.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.