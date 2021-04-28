THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Ten people who speak make more noise than ten thousand who are silent.” — Napoleon Bonaparte
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 28, the 118th day of 2021. There are 247 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 28, 1967, heavyweight boxing champion MUHAMMAD ALI was stripped of his title after he refused to be inducted into the armed forces.
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA reshuffled his national security team, with CIA Director Leon Panetta succeeding Defense Secretary Robert Gates and Gen. David Petraeus replacing Panetta at the CIA.
ON THIS DATE
In 1945, Italian dictator Benito Mussolini and his mistress, Clara Petacci, were executed by Italian partisans as they attempted to flee the country.
In 1952, war with Japan officially ended as a treaty signed in San Francisco the year before took effect. Gen. Dwight D. Eisenhower resigned as Supreme Allied commander in Europe; he was succeeded by Gen. Matthew B. Ridgway.
In 1958, the United States conducted the first of 35 nuclear test explosions in the Pacific Proving Ground as part of Operation Hardtack I.
In 1988, a flight attendant was killed and more than 60 persons injured when part of the roof of an Aloha Airlines Boeing 737 tore off during a flight from Hilo to Honolulu.
In 2019, former Republican Sen. Richard Lugar of Indiana, a leading voice on foreign policy during his 36 years in the Senate, died at a hospital in Virginia at the age of 87.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 91.
Actor-singer Ann-Margret is 80.
Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 71.
Actor Mary McDonnell is 69.
Actor Nancy Lee Grahn is (“General Hospital”) 65.
Actor Bridget Moynahan is 50.
Actor Chris Young is 50.
Actor Penelope Cruz is 47.
TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are 43.
Actor JESSICA ALBA is 40.
Actor Harry Shum Jr. is 39.
