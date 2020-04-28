THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“We have two lives... the one we learn with and the life we live with after that.” — Bernard Malamud, American author (1914-1986)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 28, the 119th day of 2020. There are 247 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 28, 1967, heavyweight boxing champion MUHAMMAD ALI was stripped of his title after he refused to be inducted into the armed forces.
10 YEARS AGO
Coast Guard Rear Adm. MARY LANDRY said a massive oil spill in the Gulf of Mexico was worse than officials had believed, and that the federal government was offering to help industry giant BP contain the slick threatening the U.S. shoreline.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, there was a mutiny on the HMS Bounty as rebelling crew members of the British ship, led by Fletcher Christian, set the captain, William Bligh, and 18 others adrift in a launch in the South Pacific. (Bligh and most of the men with him reached Timor in 47 days.)
In 1958, the United States conducted the first of 35 nuclear test explosions in the Pacific Proving Ground as part of Operation Hardtack I.
In 1963, at Broadway’s Tony Awards, “Who’s Afraid of Virginia Woolf?” was named best play while “A Funny Thing Happened on the Way to the Forum” won best musical.
In 1980, President Jimmy Carter accepted the resignation of Secretary of State Cyrus R. Vance, who had opposed the failed rescue mission aimed at freeing American hostages in Iran. (Vance was succeeded by Edmund Muskie.)
In 1988, a flight attendant was killed and more than 60 persons injured when part of the roof of an Aloha Airlines Boeing 737 tore off during a flight from Hilo to Honolulu.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former Secretary of State James A. Baker III is 90.
Actress-singer Ann-Margret is 79.
Actor Paul Guilfoyle is 71.
Former “Tonight Show” host Jay Leno is 70.
Actress Nancy Lee Grahn (“General Hospital”) is 64.
Actress Bridget Moynahan is 49.
Actor Chris Young is 49.
Actress PENELOPE CRUZ is 46.
TV personalities Drew and Jonathan Scott are 42.
Actress Jessica Alba is 39.
