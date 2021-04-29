THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There is always one moment in childhood when the door opens and lets the future in.” — Graham Greene
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 29, the 119th day of 2021. There are 246 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 29, 1992, a jury in Simi Valley, California, acquitted four Los Angeles police officers of almost all state charges in the videotaped beating of motorist RODNEY KING; the verdicts were followed by rioting in Los Angeles resulting in 55 deaths.
10 YEARS AGO
Britain’s Prince William and Kate Middleton were married in an opulent ceremony at London’s Westminster Abbey.
ON THIS DATE
In 1946, 28 former Japanese officials went on trial in Tokyo as war criminals; seven ended up being sentenced to death.
In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.
In 1961, “ABC’s Wide World of Sports” premiered, with Jim McKay as host.
In 1983, Harold Washington was sworn in as the first Black mayor of Chicago.
In 2000, Tens of thousands of angry Cuban-Americans marched peacefully through Miami’s Little Havana, protesting the raid in which armed federal agents yanked 6-year-old Elian Gonzalez from the home of relatives.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 78.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 67.
Actor Kate Mulgrew is 66.
Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 64.
Actor Michelle Pfeiffer is 63.
Actor Eve Plumb is 63.
Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 53.
Actor UMA THURMAN is 51.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 51.
NHL center Jonathan Toews is 33.
