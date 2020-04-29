THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“In any great organization it is far, far safer to be wrong with the majority than to be right alone.” — John Kenneth Galbraith (1908-2006)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, April 29, the 120th day of 2020. There are 246 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 29, 1945, during World War II, American soldiers liberated the Dachau concentration camp.
TEN YEARS AGO
The U.S. Navy officially ended a ban on women serving on submarines, saying the first women would be reporting for duty by 2012.
ON THIS DATE
In 1967, Aretha Franklin’s cover of Otis Redding’s “Respect” was released as a single by Atlantic Records.
In 1961, “ABC’s Wide World of Sports” premiered, with Jim McKay as host.
In 1992, a jury in Simi Valley, California, acquitted four Los Angeles police officers of almost all state charges in the videotaped beating of motorist Rodney King; the verdicts were followed by rioting in Los Angeles resulting in 55 deaths.
In 2008, Democratic presidential hopeful Barack Obama denounced his former pastor, the Rev. Jeremiah Wright, for what he termed “divisive and destructive” remarks on race.
In 2018, T-Mobile and Sprint reached a $26.5 billion merger agreement that would reduce the U.S. wireless industry to three major players. (The deal would be approved by federal regulators in July 2019).
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Duane Allen (The Oak Ridge Boys) is 77.
Singer Tommy James is 73.
Comedian Jerry Seinfeld is 66.
Actress Kate Mulgrew is 65.
Actor Daniel Day-Lewis is 63.
Actress MICHELLE PFEIFFER is 62.
Actress Eve Plumb is 62.
Singer Carnie Wilson (Wilson Phillips) is 52.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Andre Agassi is 50.
NHL center Jonathan Toews is 32.
