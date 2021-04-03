THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“It is difficult to say what is impossible, for the dream of yesterday is the hope of today and the reality of tomorrow.” — Robert H. Goddard
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 3, the 93rd day of 2021. There are 272 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 3, 1968, civil rights leader MARTIN LUTHER KING JR. delivered what turned out to be his final speech, telling a rally of striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee, that “I’ve been to the mountaintop” and “seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!”
10 YEARS AGO
The United States agreed to NATO’s request for a 48-hour extension of American participation in coalition air strikes against targets in Libya.
ON THIS DATE
In 1860, the legendary Pony Express began carrying mail between St. Joseph, Missouri, and Sacramento, California. (The delivery system lasted only 18 months before giving way to the transcontinental telegraph.)
In 1882, outlaw Jesse James was shot to death in St. Joseph, Missouri, by Robert Ford, a member of James’ gang.
In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Marshall Plan, designed to help European allies rebuild after World War II and resist communism.
In 1996, Unabomber Theodore Kaczynski was arrested at his remote Montana cabin.
In 2005, a day after the death of Pope John Paul II, the body of the pontiff lay in state. Millions prayed and wept at services across the globe, as the Vatican prepared for the ritual-filled funeral and conclave that would choose a successor.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Eric Braeden (“Young and the Restless”) is 80.
Actor Marsha Mason is 79.
Singer Wayne Newton is 79.
Singer Tony Orlando is 77.
Actor ALEC BALDWIN is 63.
Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 60.
Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 53.
Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 50.
Actor Jennie Garth is 49.
Actor Amanda Bynes is 35.
