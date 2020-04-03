“I didn’t invent the world I write about — it’s all true.” — Graham Greene, British author (1904-1991).
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 3, the 94th day of 2020. There are 272 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 3, 1996, Unabomber THEODORE KACZYNSKI was arrested at his remote Montana cabin.
10 YEARS AGO
The leader of the Anglican church, Archbishop of Canterbury ROWAN WILLIAMS, said in remarks released by the BBC that the Roman Catholic church in Ireland had lost all credibility because of its mishandling of abuse by priests. White supremacist Eugene TerreBlanche, 68, was bludgeoned to death on his South African farm in a dispute with black farm workers over wages.
ON THIS DATE
In 1860, the legendary Pony Express began carrying mail between St. Joseph, Missouri, and Sacramento, California. (The delivery system lasted only 18 months before giving way to the transcontinental telegraph.)
In 1882, outlaw Jesse James was shot to death in St. Joseph, Missouri, by Robert Ford, a member of James’ gang.
In 1948, President Harry S. Truman signed the Marshall Plan, designed to help European allies rebuild after World War II and resist communism.
In 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr. delivered what turned out to be his final speech, telling a rally of striking sanitation workers in Memphis, Tennessee, that “I’ve been to the mountaintop” and “seen the Promised Land. I may not get there with you. But I want you to know tonight that we, as a people, will get to the Promised Land!” (About 20 hours later, King was felled by an assassin’s bullet at the Lorraine Motel.)
In 1996, an Air Force jetliner carrying Commerce Secretary Ron Brown and American business executives crashed in Croatia, killing all 35 people aboard.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Eric Braeden (“Young and the Restless”) is 79.
Singer WAYNE NEWTON is 78.
Singer Tony Orlando is 76.
Actor Alec Baldwin is 62.
Actor David Hyde Pierce is 61.
Comedian-actor Eddie Murphy is 59.
Rock singer Sebastian Bach is 52.
Olympic gold medal ski racer Picabo Street is 49.
Actress Jennie Garth is 48.
Actress Amanda Bynes is 34.
