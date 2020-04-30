THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“There’s a difference between a philosophy and a bumper sticker.” — Charles M. Schulz, American cartoonist (1922-2000)
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, April 30, the 121st day of 2020. There are 245 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 30, 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler committed suicide along with his wife of one day, Eva Braun.
TEN YEARS AGO
Heavy winds and high tides complicated efforts to hold back oil from a blown-out BP-operated rig that threatened to coat bird and marine life in the Gulf of Mexico.
ON THIS DATE
In A.D. 311, shortly before his death, Roman Emperor Galerius issued his Edict of Toleration ending persecution of Christians.
In 1789, George Washington took the oath of office in New York as the first president of the United States.
In 1803, the United States purchased the Louisiana Territory from France for 60 million francs, the equivalent of about $15 million.
In 1970, President Richard M. Nixon announced the U.S. was sending troops into Cambodia, an action that sparked widespread protest.
In 1975, the Vietnam War ended as the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to Communist forces.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actress Cloris Leachman is 94.
Singer Willie Nelson is 87.
Basketball Hall of Famer Isiah Thomas is 59.
Actor Adrian Pasdar is 55.
Rhythm-and-blues singer Akon is 47.
Actor Johnny Galecki is 45.
Actor KUNAL NAYYAR is 39.
Actress Kirsten Dunst is 38.
Actress Dianna Agron is 34.
Rapper/producer Travis Scott is 29.
