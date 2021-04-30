THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“You can’t wait for inspiration. You have to go after it with a club.” — Jack London
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, APRIL 30, the 120th day of 2021. There are 245 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 30, 1975, the Vietnam War ended as the South Vietnamese capital of Saigon fell to Communist forces.
10 YEARS AGO
A Libyan official said Moammar Gadhafi had escaped a NATO missile strike in Tripoli that killed one of his sons and three young grandchildren.
ON THIS DATE
In 1789, George Washington took the oath of office in New York as the first president of the United States.
In 1945, as Soviet troops approached his Berlin bunker, Adolf Hitler took his own life along with that of his wife of one day, Eva Braun.
In 1968, New York City police forcibly removed student demonstrators occupying five buildings at Columbia University.
In 1973, President Richard Nixon announced the resignations of top aides H.R. Haldeman and John Ehrlichman, Attorney General Richard G. Kleindienst and White House counsel John Dean, who was actually fired.
In 1993, top-ranked women’s tennis player Monica Seles was stabbed in the back during a match in Hamburg, Germany, by a man who described himself as a fan of second-ranked German player Steffi Graf. (The man, convicted of causing grievous bodily harm, was given a suspended sentence.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Singer Willie Nelson is 88.
Movie director Lars von Trier is 65.
Basketball Hall of Famer ISIAH THOMAS is 60.
Actor Adrian Pasdar is 56.
R&B singer Akon is 48.
Actor Johnny Galecki is 46.
Actor Kunal Nayyar is 40.
Actor Kirsten Dunst is 39.
Actor Dianna Agron is 35.
Rapper/producer Travis Scott is 30.
