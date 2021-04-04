TODAY IS
Today is EASTER SUNDAY, APRIL 4, the 94th day of 2021. There are 271 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 4, 1968, civil rights leader Martin Luther King Jr., 39, was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee; his slaying was followed by a wave of rioting (Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Chicago were among cities particularly hard hit.) Suspected gunman James Earl Ray later pleaded guilty to assassinating King, then spent the rest of his life claiming he’d been the victim of a setup.
10 YEARS AGO
Yielding to political opposition, the Obama administration gave up on trying avowed Sept. 11 mastermind Khalid Sheik Mohammed and four alleged co-conspirators in civilian federal courts and said it would prosecute them instead before military commissions.
ON THIS DATE
In 1818, Congress decided the flag of the United States would consist of 13 red and white stripes and 20 stars, with a new star to be added for every new state of the Union.
In 1841, President William Henry Harrison succumbed to pneumonia one month after his inaugural, becoming the first U.S. chief executive to die in office.
In 1865, President Abraham Lincoln, accompanied by his son Tad, visited the vanquished Confederate capital of Richmond, Virginia, where he was greeted by a crowd that included former slaves.
In 1949, 12 nations, including the United States, signed the North Atlantic Treaty in Washington, D.C.
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger roared into orbit on its maiden voyage. (It was destroyed in the disaster of January 1986.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Recording executive Clive Davis is 89.
Actor Craig T. Nelson is 77.
Actor Christine Lahti is 71.
Country singer Steve Gatlin (The Gatlin Brothers) is 70.
Actor Phil Morris is 62.
Actor ROBERT DOWNEY JR. is 56.
Actor Nancy McKeon is 55.
Country musician Josh McSwain (Parmalee) is 46.
Actor-singer Jamie Lynn Spears is 30.
Actor Aliyah Royale is 21.
