“The ultimate measure of a man is not where he stands in moments of comfort and convenience, but where he stands at times of challenge and controversy.” — Martin Luther King Junior (1929-1968).
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, APRIL 4, the 95th day of 2020. There are 271 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 4, 1968, civil rights leader MARTIN LUTHER KING JR., 39, was shot and killed while standing on a balcony of the Lorraine Motel in Memphis, Tennessee; his slaying was followed by a wave of rioting (Washington, D.C., Baltimore and Chicago were among cities particularly hard hit.) Suspected gunman James Earl Ray later pleaded guilty to assassinating King, then spent the rest of his life claiming he’d been the victim of a setup.
10 YEARS AGO
At least 42 people were killed as suicide attackers detonated car bombs near embassies in Baghdad. A magnitude-7.2 earthquake struck Mexicali, Mexico. A U.S.-Russian space team sent Easter greetings down to Earth after their Soyuz spacecraft docked flawlessly at the International Space Station.
ON THIS DATE
In 1841, President William Henry Harrison succumbed to pneumonia one month after his inaugural, becoming the first U.S. chief executive to die in office.
In 1933, the Navy airship USS Akron crashed in severe weather off the New Jersey coast with the loss of 73 lives.
In 1975, Microsoft was founded by Bill Gates and Paul Allen in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
In 1983, the space shuttle Challenger roared into orbit on its maiden voyage. (It was destroyed in the disaster of January 1986.)
In 1991, Sen. John Heinz, R-Pa., and six other people, including two children, were killed when a helicopter collided with Heinz’s plane over a schoolyard in Merion, Pennsylvania.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Recording executive CLIVE DAVIS is 88.
Actor Craig T. Nelson is 76.
Actress Christine Lahti is 70.
Country singer Steve Gatlin (The Gatlin Brothers) is 69.
Actor Phil Morris is 61.
Actor Robert Downey Jr. is 55.
Actress Nancy McKeon is 54.
Magician David Blaine is 47.
Country musician Josh McSwain (Parmalee) is 45.
Actress-singer Jamie Lynn Spears is 29.
