THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Don’t watch the clock; do what it does. Keep going.” — Sam Levenson
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 5, the 95th day of 2021. There are 270 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHTS IN HISTORY
On April 5, 2010, an explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine near Charleston, West Virginia, killed 29 workers.
10 YEARS AGO
Ivory Coast’s strongman leader, Laurent Gbagbor, remained holed up in a bunker inside the presidential residence, defiantly maintaining he’d won an election four months earlier even as troops backing the internationally recognized winner encircled the home.
ON THIS DATE
In 1887, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, teacher Anne Sullivan achieved a breakthrough as her 6-year-old deaf-blind pupil, Helen Keller, learned the meaning of the word “water” as spelled out in the Manual Alphabet.
In 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death following their conviction in New York on charges of conspiring to commit espionage for the Soviet Union.
In 1976, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes died in Houston at age 70.
In 1987, Fox Broadcasting Co. made its prime-time TV debut by airing the situation comedy “Married with Children” followed by “The Tracey Ullman Show,” then repeating both premiere episodes two more times in the same evening.
In 2019, inspecting a refurbished section of fencing at the Mexican border in California, President Donald Trump declared that “our country is full,” and that illegal crossings must be stopped.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Former U.S. Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell is 84.
Country singer Tommy Cash is 81.
Actor Michael Moriarty is 80.
Actor Max Gail is 78.
Singer-songwriter Peter Case is 67.
Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 55.
Singer Paula Cole is 53.
Country singer Pat Green is 49.
Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 48.
Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 40.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.