“Power tends to corrupt, and absolute power corrupts absolutely. Great men are almost always bad men, even when they exercise influence and not authority, still more when you superadd the tendency or the certainty of corruption by authority.” — Lord Acton, British historian (1834-1902), in a letter written on this date in 1887.
TODAY IS
Today is SUNDAY, APRIL 5, the 96th day of 2020. There are 270 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 5, 1991, former Sen. JOHN TOWER, R-Texas, his daughter Marian and 21 other people were killed in a commuter plane crash near Brunswick, Georgia.
10 YEARS AGO
An explosion at the Upper Big Branch mine near Charleston, West Virginia, killed 29 workers. In a televised rescue, 115 Chinese coal miners were freed after spending eight days trapped in a flooded mine, surviving an accident that had killed 38. The Duke Blue Devils defeated the Butler Bulldogs 61-59, capturing a fourth NCAA men’s basketball title. The Naismith Memorial Basketball Hall of Fame announced inductees that included NBA stars Karl Malone, Scottie Pippen, Dennis Johnson and Gus Johnson.
ON THIS DATE
In 1887, in Tuscumbia, Alabama, teacher Anne Sullivan achieved a breakthrough as her 6-year-old deaf-blind pupil, Helen Keller, learned the meaning of the word “water” as spelled out in the Manual Alphabet.
In 1951, Julius and Ethel Rosenberg were sentenced to death following their conviction in New York on charges of conspiring to commit espionage for the Soviet Union.
In 1964, Army Gen. Douglas MacArthur died in Washington, D.C., at age 84.
In 1974, Stephen King’s first published novel, “Carrie,” was released by Doubleday.
In 1976, reclusive billionaire Howard Hughes died in Houston at age 70.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
• Former U.S. Secretary of State and former Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff Colin Powell is 83.
• Country singer Tommy Cash is 80.
• Actor Michael Moriarty is 79.
• Actor Max Gail is 77.
• Hip-hop artist/actor Christopher “Kid” Reid is 56.
• Rock musician Mike McCready (Pearl Jam) is 54.
• Actress Victoria Hamilton is 49.
• Country singer Pat Green is 48.
• Rapper-producer Pharrell Williams is 47.
• Country singer-musician Mike Eli (The Eli Young Band) is 39.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.