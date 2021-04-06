TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 6, the 96th day of 2021. There are 269 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 6, 1974, Swedish pop group ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest held in Brighton, England, with a performance of the song “Waterloo.”
10 YEARS AGO
Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi appealed directly to President Barack Obama in a letter to end what Gadhafi called “an unjust war."
ON THIS DATE
In 1886, the Canadian city of Vancouver, British Columbia, was incorporated.
In 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.
In 1909, American explorers Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson and four Inuits became the first men to reach the North Pole.
1968, 41 people were killed by two consecutive natural gas explosions at a sporting goods store in downtown Richmond, Indiana.
In 2017, Don Rickles, the big-mouthed, bald-headed “Mr. Warmth” whose verbal assaults endeared him to audiences and peers and made him the acknowledged grandmaster of insult comedy, died at his Beverly Hills home at age 90.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor BILLY DEE WILLIAMS is 84.
Movie director Barry Levinson is 79.
Actor John Ratzenberger is 74.
Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 70.
Actor Marilu Henner is 69.
Actor Michael Rooker is 66.
Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 49.
Actor Zach Braff is 46.
Actor Candace Cameron Bure is 45.
Actor Charlie McDermott is 31.
