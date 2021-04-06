TODAY IS

Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 6, the 96th day of 2021. There are 269 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Eurovision Memorable Moments

FILE – In this April 6, 1974 file photo, members of Swedish group ABBA and close associates celebrate the victory of their song “Waterloo” in the Eurovision Song Contest in Brighton, England. The four members of ABBA, Benny Andersson, left, Annifrid Lyngstad, third left, Agnetha Faltskog, second right, and Bjorn Ulvaeus, right, , second right, were the most successful winners of the Eurovision Song Contest, enjoying unprecedented success after their victory. The final of this year’s competition takes place on Saturday, May 14 in the Swedish capital Stockholm. (AP Photo/File)

On April 6, 1974, Swedish pop group ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest held in Brighton, England, with a performance of the song “Waterloo.”

10 YEARS AGO

Libyan leader Moammar Gadhafi appealed directly to President Barack Obama in a letter to end what Gadhafi called “an unjust war." 

ON THIS DATE

In 1886, the Canadian city of Vancouver, British Columbia, was incorporated.

In 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.

In 1909, American explorers Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson and four Inuits became the first men to reach the North Pole.

1968, 41 people were killed by two consecutive natural gas explosions at a sporting goods store in downtown Richmond, Indiana.

In 2017, Don Rickles, the big-mouthed, bald-headed “Mr. Warmth” whose verbal assaults endeared him to audiences and peers and made him the acknowledged grandmaster of insult comedy, died at his Beverly Hills home at age 90.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Britain Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker Premiere

Billy Dee Williams poses for photographers upon arrival at the premiere for the film ‘Star Wars: The Rise of Skywalker’, in central London, Wednesday, Dec. 18, 2019. (Photo by Vianney Le Caer/Invision/AP)

Actor BILLY DEE WILLIAMS is 84.

Movie director Barry Levinson is 79.

Actor John Ratzenberger is 74.

Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 70.

Actor Marilu Henner is 69.

Actor Michael Rooker is 66.

Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 49.

Actor Zach Braff is 46.

Actor Candace Cameron Bure is 45.

Actor Charlie McDermott is 31.

Tags

Trending Video