THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Never think that you’re not good enough yourself. A man should never think that. My belief is that in life people will take you at your own reckoning.” — Isaac Asimov (1920-1992)
TODAY IS
Today is MONDAY, APRIL 6, the 97th day of 2020. There are 269 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 6, 1896, the first modern Olympic games formally opened in Athens, Greece.
10 YEARS AGO
The White House announced a fundamental shift in U.S. nuclear strategy that called the spread of atomic weapons to rogue states or terrorists a worse threat than the nuclear Armageddon feared during the Cold War.
ON THIS DATE
In 1909, American explorers Robert E. Peary and Matthew A. Henson and four Inuits became the first men to reach the North Pole.
In 1917, the United States entered World War I as the House joined the Senate in approving a declaration of war against Germany that was then signed by President Woodrow Wilson.
In 1968, 41 people were killed by two consecutive natural gas explosions at a sporting goods store in downtown Richmond, Indiana.
In 1974, Swedish pop group ABBA won the Eurovision Song Contest held in Brighton, England, with a performance of the song “Waterloo.”
In 1998, the Dow Jones industrial average closed above 9,000 points for the first time, ending the day at 9,033.23.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor BILLY DEE WILLIAMS is 83.
Movie director Barry Levinson is 78.
Actor John Ratzenberger is 73.
Baseball Hall of Famer Bert Blyleven is 69.
Actress Marilu Henner is 68.
Olympic bronze medal figure skater Janet Lynn is 67.
Actor Michael Rooker is 65.
Actor-producer Jason Hervey is 48.
Actor Zach Braff is 45.
Actress Candace Cameron Bure is 44.
