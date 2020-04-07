THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Money is in some respects life’s fire: it is a very excellent servant, but a terrible master.” — P.T. Barnum, American showman (born 1810, died this date in 1891)
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, APRIL 7, the 98th day of 2020. There are 268 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 7, 1862, Union forces led by Gen. ULYSSES S. GRANT defeated the Confederates at the Battle of Shiloh in Tennessee.
10 YEARS AGO
North Korea said it had convicted and sentenced an American man to eight years in a labor prison for entering the country illegally and unspecified hostile acts.
ON THIS DATE
In 1927, the image and voice of Commerce Secretary Herbert Hoover were transmitted live from Washington to New York in the first successful long-distance demonstration of television.
In 1947, auto pioneer Henry Ford died in Dearborn, Michigan, at age 83.
In 1954, President Dwight D. Eisenhower held a news conference in which he spoke of the importance of containing the spread of communism in Indochina, saying, “You have a row of dominoes set up, you knock over the first one, and what will happen to the last one is the certainty that it will go over very quickly.”
In 1964, IBM introduced its System/360, the company’s first line of compatible mainframe computers that gave customers the option of upgrading from lower-cost models to more powerful ones.
In 2006, a British judge ruled that author Dan Brown did not steal ideas for “The Da Vinci Code” from a nonfiction work.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Bobby Bare is 85.
Former California Gov. Jerry Brown is 82.
Movie director Francis Ford Coppola is 81.
Singer John Oates is 72.
Former Indiana Gov. Mitch Daniels is 71.
Actor Jackie Chan is 66.
College and Pro Football Hall of Famer Tony Dorsett is 66.
Actor RUSSELL CROWE is 56.
Former football player-turned-analyst Tiki Barber is 45.
Retired baseball infielder Adrian Beltre is 41.
