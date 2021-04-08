THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Let us put our minds together and see what life we can make for our children.” — Sitting Bull
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 8, the 98th day of 2021. There are 267 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 8, 1990, Ryan White, the teenage AIDS patient whose battle for acceptance had gained national attention, died in Indianapolis at age 18.
10 YEARS AGO
Congressional and White House negotiators struck a last-minute budget deal ahead of a midnight deadline, averting an embarrassing federal shutdown and cutting billions in spending.
ON THIS DATE
In 1864, the United States Senate passed, 38-6, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. (The House of Representatives passed it in January 1865; the amendment was ratified and adopted in December 1865.)
In 1911, an explosion at the Banner Coal Mine in Littleton, Alabama, claimed the lives of 128 men, most of them convicts loaned out from prisons.
In 1963, “Lawrence of Arabia” won the Oscar for best picture at the Academy Awards; Gregory Peck won best actor for “To Kill a Mockingbird” while Anne Bancroft received best actress honors for “The Miracle Worker.”
In 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.
In 1994, Kurt Cobain, singer and guitarist for the grunge band Nirvana, was found dead in Seattle from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound; he was 27.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Shecky Greene is 95.
Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 80.
Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 70.
Actor John Schneider is 61.
“Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 60.
Singer Julian Lennon is 58.
Actor ROBIN WRIGHT is 55.
Actor Patricia Arquette is 53.
Actor Taran Noah Smith (“Home Improvement”) is 37.
Actor Kirsten Storms (“General Hospital”) is 37.
