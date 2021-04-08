THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Let us put our minds together and see what life we can make for our children.” — Sitting Bull

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, APRIL 8, the 98th day of 2021. There are 267 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Ryan White

FILE – This Aug. 1, 1985 file picture shows Ryan White, 13, with his bicycle in front of his home in Kokomo, Ind. School officials barred the 13-year-old from attending middle school after learning he had contracted AIDS during treatment of hemophilia. White went on to fight AIDS-related discrimination against him and others like him and help educate the country about the disease. He died in April 1990 at the age of 18. Sunday, June 5, 2011 marks 30 years since the first AIDS cases were reported in the United States. Nearly 30 million people have died of AIDS since the first five cases were recognized in Los Angeles in 1981. About 34 million people have HIV now, including more than 1 million in the United States. (AP Photo/Doug Atkins)

On April 8, 1990, Ryan White, the teenage AIDS patient whose battle for acceptance had gained national attention, died in Indianapolis at age 18.

10 YEARS AGO

Congressional and White House negotiators struck a last-minute budget deal ahead of a midnight deadline, averting an embarrassing federal shutdown and cutting billions in spending.

ON THIS DATE

In 1864, the United States Senate passed, 38-6, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. (The House of Representatives passed it in January 1865; the amendment was ratified and adopted in December 1865.)

In 1911, an explosion at the Banner Coal Mine in Littleton, Alabama, claimed the lives of 128 men, most of them convicts loaned out from prisons.

In 1963, “Lawrence of Arabia” won the Oscar for best picture at the Academy Awards; Gregory Peck won best actor for “To Kill a Mockingbird” while Anne Bancroft received best actress honors for “The Miracle Worker.”

In 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.

In 1994, Kurt Cobain, singer and guitarist for the grunge band Nirvana, was found dead in Seattle from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound; he was 27.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

2019 Primetime Emmy Awards - Arrivals

Robin Wright arrives at the 71st Primetime Emmy Awards on Sunday, Sept. 22, 2019, at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Comedian Shecky Greene is 95.

Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 80.

Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 70.

Actor John Schneider is 61.

“Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 60.

Singer Julian Lennon is 58.

Actor ROBIN WRIGHT is 55.

Actor Patricia Arquette is 53.

Actor Taran Noah Smith (“Home Improvement”) is 37.

Actor Kirsten Storms (“General Hospital”) is 37.

