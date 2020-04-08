THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“The world has achieved brilliance without conscience. Ours is a world of nuclear giants and ethical infants.” — Gen. Omar N. Bradley (1893-1981)
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, APRIL 8, the 99th day of 2020. There are 267 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On April 8, 1864, the United States Senate passed, 38-6, the 13th Amendment to the U.S. Constitution abolishing slavery. (The House of Representatives passed it in January 1865; the amendment was ratified and adopted in December 1865.)
10 YEARS AGO
President BARACK OBAMA and Russian President Dmitry Medvedev signed the New START treaty in Prague.
ON THIS DATE
In 1911, an explosion at the Banner Coal Mine in Littleton, Alabama, claimed the lives of 128 men, most of them convicts loaned out from prisons.
In 1973, artist Pablo Picasso died in Mougins, France, at age 91.
In 1974, Hank Aaron of the Atlanta Braves hit his 715th career home run in a game against the Los Angeles Dodgers, breaking Babe Ruth’s record.
In 1990, Ryan White, the teenage AIDS patient whose battle for acceptance had gained national attention, died in Indianapolis at age 18.
In 1994, Kurt Cobain, singer and guitarist for the grunge band Nirvana, was found dead in Seattle from an apparently self-inflicted gunshot wound; he was 27.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Comedian Shecky Greene is 94.
“Mouseketeer” Darlene Gillespie is 79.
Singer Peggy Lennon (The Lennon Sisters) is 79.
Rock musician Mel Schacher (Grand Funk Railroad) is 69.
Actor John Schneider is 60.
“Survivor” winner Richard Hatch is 59.
Singer Julian Lennon is 57.
Actress PATRICIA ARQUETTE is 52.
Actor Taran Noah Smith (“Home Improvement”) is 36.
Actress Kirsten Storms (“General Hospital”) is 36.
