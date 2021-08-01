TODAY IS

Today is SUNDAY, AUG. 1, the 213th day of 2021. There are 152 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

WWII Fighters-Congressional Medal

FILE - This Aug. 2, 1944 photo, courtesy of the U.S. Army Signal Corps, shows members of the famed WWII Army unit Merrill's Marauders less than 75 yards from enemy positions, on display during a gathering of remaining members, family and history buffs, in New Orleans. The unit that spent months marching and fighting behind enemy lines in Burma has been approved to receive the Congressional Gold Medal, Congress' highest honor. Nearly 3,000 soldiers began the unit's secret mission in Japanese occupied Burma in 1944. Barely 200 remained in the fight when their mission was completed five months later. (U.S. Army Signal Corps via AP, File)

On Aug. 1, 1907, the U.S. Army Signal Corps established an aeronautical division, the forerunner of the U.S. Air Force.

10 YEARS AGO

The U.S. House of Representatives passed, 269-161, emergency legislation to avert the nation’s first-ever financial default; Arizona Congresswoman Gabrielle Giffords returned to the House for the first time since being shot in Jan. 2011 to cast a "yes" vote.

ON THIS DATE

In 1936, the Olympics opened in Berlin with a ceremony presided over by Adolf Hitler.

In 1966, Charles Joseph Whitman, 25, went on an armed rampage at the University of Texas in Austin that killed 14 people, most of whom were shot by Whitman while he was perched in the clock tower of the main campus building. (Whitman, who had also slain his wife and mother hours earlier, was finally gunned down by police.)

In 1977, former U-2 pilot Francis Gary Powers, working as a traffic reporter for KNBC-TV in Los Angeles, was killed with his cameraman, George Spears, when their helicopter ran out of fuel and crashed; Powers was 47.

In 1981, the rock music video channel MTV made its debut.

In 2014, a medical examiner ruled that a New York City police officer’s chokehold caused the death of Eric Garner, whose videotaped arrest and final pleas of “I can’t breathe!” had sparked outrage.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 - Tom Ford - Red Carpet

Jason Momoa attends the Tom Ford show at Milk Studios during NYFW Fall/Winter 2020 on Friday, Feb. 7, 2020, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Singer Ramblin’ Jack Elliott is 90.

Actor Giancarlo Giannini is 79.

Basketball Hall of Fame coach Roy Williams is 71.

Rock singer Joe Elliott (Def Leppard) is 62.

Rapper Chuck D (Public Enemy) is 61.

Rapper Coolio is 58.

Rock singer Adam Duritz (Counting Crows) is 57.

Movie director Sam Mendes is 56.

Actor Tempestt Bledsoe is 48.

Actor JASON MOMOA is 42.

Actor Taylor Fry is 40.

Tags

Trending Video