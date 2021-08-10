TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 10, the 222nd day of 2021. There are 143 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 10, 1993, RUTH BADER GINSBURG was sworn in as the second female justice on the U.S. Supreme Court.
10 YEARS AGO
Marine Corps Gen. John Allen, the top American commander in Afghanistan, said international forces had slain the Taliban insurgents responsible for shooting down a U.S. helicopter, killing 30 Americans and seven Afghan commandos.
ON THIS DATE
In 1944, during World War II, American forces overcame remaining Japanese resistance on Guam.
In 1969, Leno and Rosemary LaBianca were murdered in their Los Angeles home by members of Charles Manson’s cult, one day after actor Sharon Tate and four other people were slain.
In 1977, postal employee David Berkowitz was arrested in Yonkers, New York, accused of being “Son of Sam,” the gunman who killed six people and wounded seven others in the New York City area. (Berkowitz is serving six consecutive 25-years-to-life sentences.)
In 1995, Timothy McVeigh and Terry Nichols were charged with 11 counts in the Oklahoma City bombing (McVeigh was convicted of murder and executed; Nichols was convicted of conspiracy and involuntary manslaughter and sentenced to life in prison).
In 2019, Jeffrey Epstein, accused of orchestrating a sex-trafficking ring and sexually abusing dozens of underage girls, was found unresponsive in his cell at a New York City jail; he was later pronounced dead at a hospital. (The city’s medical examiner ruled the death a suicide by hanging.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer-musician Ian Anderson (Jethro Tull) is 74.
Country musician Gene Johnson (Diamond Rio) is 72.
Singer Patti Austin is 71.
Actor Daniel Hugh Kelly is 69.
Actor Rosanna Arquette is 62.
Actor ANTONIO BANDERAS is 61.
Singer Aaron Hall is 57.
Former boxer Riddick Bowe is 54.
Actor JoAnna Garcia Swisher ("Reba") is 42.
Reality TV star Kylie Jenner is 24.
