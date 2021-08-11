THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“No legacy is so rich as honesty.” — William Shakespeare

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11, the 223rd day of 2021. There are 142 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Mall of America Stabbing

FILE – In this Oct. 27, 2010, file photo, an entrance to the Mall of America is seen in Bloomington, Minn. Police say two people were stabbed in the mall on Nov. 12, 2017, in what investigators say was an “interrupted theft.”(AP Photo/Jim Mone, File)

On Aug. 11, 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota.

10 YEARS AGO

Minnesota rivals Tim Pawlenty and Michele Bachmann sparred bitterly during an eight-candidate Republican debate in Ames, Iowa.

ON THIS DATE

In 1964, the Beatles movie “A Hard Day’s Night” had its U.S. premiere in New York.

In 1993, President Bill Clinton named Army Gen. John Shalikashvili to be the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, succeeding the retiring Gen. Colin Powell.

In 2006, TV talk show host Mike Douglas died in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on his 81st birthday.

In 2009, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, sister of President John F. Kennedy and founder of the Special Olympics, died in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, at age 88.

In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams, 63, died in Tiburon, California, a suicide.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

LA Premiere of "Once Upon a Time in Hollywood"

Chris Hemsworth arrives at the Los Angeles premiere of “Once Upon a Time in Hollywood” at the TCL Chinese Theatre on July 22, 2019. (Photo by Jordan Strauss/Invision/AP)

Actor Arlene Dahl is 96.

Country singer John Conlee is 75.

Singer Eric Carmen is 72.

Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 71.

Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 68.

Actor Viola Davis is 56.

Actor Ashley Jensen is 53.

Actor Nigel Harman is 48.

Actor CHRIS HEMSWORTH is 38.

Actor Alyson Stoner is 28.

