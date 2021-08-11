THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“No legacy is so rich as honesty.” — William Shakespeare
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 11, the 223rd day of 2021. There are 142 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 11, 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota.
10 YEARS AGO
Minnesota rivals Tim Pawlenty and Michele Bachmann sparred bitterly during an eight-candidate Republican debate in Ames, Iowa.
ON THIS DATE
In 1964, the Beatles movie “A Hard Day’s Night” had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1993, President Bill Clinton named Army Gen. John Shalikashvili to be the new chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, succeeding the retiring Gen. Colin Powell.
In 2006, TV talk show host Mike Douglas died in Palm Beach Gardens, Florida, on his 81st birthday.
In 2009, Eunice Kennedy Shriver, sister of President John F. Kennedy and founder of the Special Olympics, died in Cape Cod, Massachusetts, at age 88.
In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams, 63, died in Tiburon, California, a suicide.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Arlene Dahl is 96.
Country singer John Conlee is 75.
Singer Eric Carmen is 72.
Computer scientist and Apple co-founder Steve Wozniak is 71.
Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 68.
Actor Viola Davis is 56.
Actor Ashley Jensen is 53.
Actor Nigel Harman is 48.
Actor CHRIS HEMSWORTH is 38.
Actor Alyson Stoner is 28.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.