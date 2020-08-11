THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
"If you know the enemy and know yourself you need not fear the results of a hundred battles." — Sun Tzu
TODAY IS
Today is TUESDAY, AUG. 11, the 224th day of 2020. There are 142 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 11, 1997, President BILL CLINTON made the first use of the historic line-item veto, rejecting three items in spending and tax bills. (However, the U.S. Supreme Court later struck down the veto as unconstitutional.)
10 YEARS AGO
In Baton Rouge, Louisiana, police and FBI agents captured MICHAEL FRANCIS MARA, suspected of being the so-called “Granddad Bandit” who’d held up two dozen banks in 13 states for about two years. (Mara later pleaded guilty and was sentenced to 25 years in prison.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1934, the first federal prisoners arrived at Alcatraz Island (a former military prison) in San Francisco Bay.
In 1964, the Beatles movie “A Hard Day’s Night” had its U.S. premiere in New York.
In 1992, the Mall of America, the nation’s largest shopping-entertainment center, opened in Bloomington, Minnesota.
In 2012, Republican presidential contender Mitt Romney announced his choice of Rep. Paul Ryan of Wisconsin to be his running mate. Usain Bolt capped his perfect London Olympics by leading Jamaica to victory in a world-record 36.84 seconds in the 4x100 meters.
In 2014, Academy Award-winning actor and comedian Robin Williams, 63, died in Tiburon, California, a suicide.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Arlene Dahl is 95.
Songwriter-producer Kenny Gamble is 77.
Country singer John Conlee is 74.
Wrestler-actor Hulk Hogan is 67.
Singer Joe Jackson is 66.
Actor VIOLA DAVIS is 55.
Actor-host Joe Rogan is 53.
Actor Anna Gunn is 52.
Actor Ashley Jensen is 52.
Hip-hop artist Ali Shaheed Muhammad is 50.
