THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.” — William James

TODAY IS

Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 12, the 224th day of 2021. There are 141 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Avia Wreck Accidents For Japan Airline Flight 123 1985

Soldiers and firemen sift through debris in search of possibly more survivors after they found three women alive under the big chunk of debri, shown at right, at the crash site of a Japan Air Lines Boeing 747 in Komoro, Japan, on Tuesday, August 13, 1985. The search and rescue operation was launch at the daybreak when military and police officials finally pinned down the exact location of Monday, night?s crash ? on Mt. Osutaka, 70 miles northwest of Tokyo. (AP Photo/Katsumi Kasahara)

On Aug. 12, 1985, the world’s worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan Airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. (Four people survived.)

10 YEARS AGO

A divided three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta struck down the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s sweeping health care overhaul, the so-called individual mandate. (The mandate was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2012.)

ON THIS DATE

In 1902, International Harvester Co. was formed by a merger of McCormick Harvesting Machine Co., Deering Harvester Co. and several other manufacturers.

In 1909, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, first opened.

In 1939, the MGM movie musical “The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere at the Strand Theater in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, three days before opening in Hollywood.

In 1964, author Ian Fleming, 56, the creator of James Bond, died in Canterbury, Kent, England.

In 2013, James “Whitey” Bulger, the feared Boston mob boss who became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives, was convicted in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant. (Bulger was sentenced to life; he was fatally beaten at a West Virginia prison in 2018, hours after being transferred from a facility in Florida.)

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

"Bring the Funny" Premiere Event

Yvette Nicole Brown attends the “Bring the Funny” premiere event at Rockwell Table and Stage on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

George Hamilton is 82.

Actor Sam J. Jones is 67.

Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 58.

Actor Peter Krause is 56.

International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 50.

Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black is 50.

Actor YVETTE NICOLE BROWN is 50.

Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 50.

NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is 30.

Actor Cara Delevingne is 29.

Tags

Trending Video