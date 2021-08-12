THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Act as if what you do makes a difference. It does.” — William James
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 12, the 224th day of 2021. There are 141 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 12, 1985, the world’s worst single-aircraft disaster occurred as a crippled Japan Airlines Boeing 747 on a domestic flight crashed into a mountain, killing 520 people. (Four people survived.)
10 YEARS AGO
A divided three-judge panel of the 11th Circuit Court of Appeals in Atlanta struck down the centerpiece of President Barack Obama’s sweeping health care overhaul, the so-called individual mandate. (The mandate was upheld by the U.S. Supreme Court in June 2012.)
ON THIS DATE
In 1902, International Harvester Co. was formed by a merger of McCormick Harvesting Machine Co., Deering Harvester Co. and several other manufacturers.
In 1909, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, first opened.
In 1939, the MGM movie musical “The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere at the Strand Theater in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, three days before opening in Hollywood.
In 1964, author Ian Fleming, 56, the creator of James Bond, died in Canterbury, Kent, England.
In 2013, James “Whitey” Bulger, the feared Boston mob boss who became one of the nation’s most-wanted fugitives, was convicted in a string of 11 killings and dozens of other gangland crimes, many of them committed while he was said to be an FBI informant. (Bulger was sentenced to life; he was fatally beaten at a West Virginia prison in 2018, hours after being transferred from a facility in Florida.)
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
George Hamilton is 82.
Actor Sam J. Jones is 67.
Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 58.
Actor Peter Krause is 56.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 50.
Actor-comedian Michael Ian Black is 50.
Actor YVETTE NICOLE BROWN is 50.
Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 50.
NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is 30.
Actor Cara Delevingne is 29.
