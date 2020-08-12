THOUGHT FOR THE DAY

“Be sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firm.” — Abraham Lincoln

TODAY IS

Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12, the 225th day of 2020. There are 141 days left in the year.

HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY

Confederate Monument Protest

FILE - In this Saturday, Aug. 12, 2017, file photo, responders work with victims at the scene where a man identified by police as James Alex Fields Jr., plowed a car into a crowd of people who had gathered to protest a white supremacist rally earlier in the day, in Charlottesville, Va. Police charged Fields with second-degree murder and other counts. (Go Nakamura via AP, File)

On Aug. 12, 2017, a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally in the Virginia college town of Charlottesville, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and hurting more than a dozen others.

10 YEARS AGO

General Motors Co. chief ED WHITACRE announced he was stepping down as CEO on Sept. 1, 2010, saying his mission was accomplished as the company reported its second straight quarterly profit.

ON THIS DATE

In 1909, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, first opened.

In 1939, the MGM movie musical “The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere at the Strand Theater in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, three days before opening in Hollywood.

In 1944, during World War II, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., eldest son of Joseph and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, was killed with his co-pilot when their explosives-laden Navy plane blew up over England.

In 1981, IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, at a press conference in New York.

In 2009, guitar virtuoso Les Paul died in White Plains, New York, at 94.

CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS

Yvette Nicole Brown

Yvette Nicole Brown attends the "Bring the Funny" premiere event at Rockwell Table and Stage on Wednesday, June 26, 2019, in Los Angeles. (Photo by Mark Von Holden/Invision/AP)

Actor George Hamilton is 81.

Rock singer-musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 71.

Singer Kid Creole is 70.

Actor Sam J. Jones is 66.

Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 57.

International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 49.

Actor YVETTE NICOLE BROWN is 49.

Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 49.

Actor Casey Affleck is 45.

NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is 29.

