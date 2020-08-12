THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Be sure you put your feet in the right place, then stand firm.” — Abraham Lincoln
TODAY IS
Today is WEDNESDAY, AUG. 12, the 225th day of 2020. There are 141 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 12, 2017, a car plowed into a crowd of people peacefully protesting a white nationalist rally in the Virginia college town of Charlottesville, killing 32-year-old Heather Heyer and hurting more than a dozen others.
10 YEARS AGO
General Motors Co. chief ED WHITACRE announced he was stepping down as CEO on Sept. 1, 2010, saying his mission was accomplished as the company reported its second straight quarterly profit.
ON THIS DATE
In 1909, the Indianapolis Motor Speedway, home to the Indianapolis 500, first opened.
In 1939, the MGM movie musical “The Wizard of Oz,” starring Judy Garland, had its world premiere at the Strand Theater in Oconomowoc, Wisconsin, three days before opening in Hollywood.
In 1944, during World War II, Joseph P. Kennedy Jr., eldest son of Joseph and Rose Fitzgerald Kennedy, was killed with his co-pilot when their explosives-laden Navy plane blew up over England.
In 1981, IBM introduced its first personal computer, the model 5150, at a press conference in New York.
In 2009, guitar virtuoso Les Paul died in White Plains, New York, at 94.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor George Hamilton is 81.
Rock singer-musician Mark Knopfler (Dire Straits) is 71.
Singer Kid Creole is 70.
Actor Sam J. Jones is 66.
Rapper Sir Mix-A-Lot is 57.
International Tennis Hall of Famer Pete Sampras is 49.
Actor YVETTE NICOLE BROWN is 49.
Actor Rebecca Gayheart is 49.
Actor Casey Affleck is 45.
NBA All-Star Khris Middleton is 29.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.