THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Don’t judge each day by the harvest you reap but by the seeds that you plant.” — Robert Louis Stevenson
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 13, the 225th day of 2021. There are 140 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 13, 1942, Walt Disney’s animated feature “Bambi” had its U.S. premiere at Radio City Music Hall in New York, five days after its world premiere in London.
10 YEARS AGO
Seven people were killed when a stage collapsed at the Indiana State Fair during a powerful storm just before a concert was to begin.
ON THIS DATE
In 1846, the American flag was raised in Los Angeles for the first time.
In 1860, legendary sharpshooter Annie Oakley was born in Darke County, Ohio.
In 1910, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, died in London at age 90.
In 1967, the crime caper biopic “Bonnie and Clyde,” starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, had its U.S. premiere; the movie, directed by Arthur Penn, was considered shocking as well as innovative for its graphic portrayal of violence.
In 2004, TV chef Julia Child died in Montecito, California, two days short of her 92nd birthday.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Hockey Hall of Famer Bobby Clarke is 72.
Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 66.
Actor Danny Bonaduce is 62.
Actor John Slattery is 59.
Actor Seana Kofoed is 51.
Actor Kathryn Fiore is 42.
Actor SEBASTIAN STAN is 39.
Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 37.
Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 37.
Actor Lennon Stella is 22.
