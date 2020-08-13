THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“You will never be happy if you continue to search for what happiness consists of. You will never live if you are looking for the meaning of life” — Albert Camus
TODAY IS
Today is THURSDAY, AUG. 13, the 226th day of 2020. There are 140 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 13, 1961, East Germany sealed off the border between Berlin’s eastern and western sectors before building a wall that would divide the city for the next 28 years.
10 YEARS AGO
Weighing in for the first time on a controversy gripping New York City and the nation, President BARACK OBAMA endorsed allowing a mosque near ground zero, telling a White House dinner celebrating the Islamic holy month of Ramadan that the country’s founding principles demanded no less.
ON THIS DATE
In 1846, the American flag was raised in Los Angeles for the first time.
In 1910, Florence Nightingale, the founder of modern nursing, died in London at age 90.
In 1967, the crime caper biopic “Bonnie and Clyde,” starring Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway, had its U.S. premiere; the movie, directed by Arthur Penn, was considered shocking as well as innovative for its graphic portrayal of violence.
In 1995, baseball Hall of Famer Mickey Mantle died at a Dallas hospital of rapidly spreading liver cancer; he was 63.
In 2003, Iraq began pumping crude oil from its northern oil fields for the first time since the start of the war.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Kevin Tighe is 76.
Golf Hall of Famer Betsy King is 65.
Movie director Paul Greengrass is 65.
Actor Danny Bonaduce is 61.
Actor Gregory Fitoussi is 44.
Actor Kathryn Fiore is 41.
Actor SEBASTIAN STAN is 38.
Actor Eme Ikwuakor is 36.
Pop-rock singer James Morrison is 36.
Actor Lennon Stella is 21.
