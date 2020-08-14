THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“You must not lose faith in humanity. Humanity is an ocean; if a few drops of the ocean are dirty, the ocean does not become dirty.” — Mahatma Gandhi
TODAY IS
Today is FRIDAY, AUG. 14, the 227th day of 2020. There are 139 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 14, 1997, an unrepentant TIMOTHY McVEIGH was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing. (McVeigh was executed by lethal injection in 2001.)
10 YEARS AGO
A day after weighing in on the issue, President BARACK OBAMA repeated that Muslims had the right to build a mosque near New York’s ground zero, but said he was not commenting on the “wisdom” of such a choice.
ON THIS DATE
In 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.
In 1948, the Summer Olympics in London ended; they were the first Olympic games held since 1936.
In 1973, U.S. bombing of Cambodia came to a halt.
In 1995, Shannon Faulkner officially became the first female cadet in the history of The Citadel, South Carolina’s state military college. (However, Faulkner quit the school less than a week later, citing the stress of her court fight, and her isolation among the male cadets.)
In 2009, Charles Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, 60, convicted of trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, was released from a Texas prison hospital after more than three decades behind bars.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Country singer Connie Smith is 79.
Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 75.
Author Danielle Steel is 73.
“Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 70.
Actor Jackee Harry is 64.
Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 61.
Actor Susan Olsen (“The Brady Bunch”) is 59.
Actor HALLE BERRY is 54.
Actor Catherine Bell is 52.
Athlete Tim Tebow is 33.
