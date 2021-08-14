THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Success – keeping your mind awake and your desire asleep.” — Walter Scott
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 14, the 226th day of 2021. There are 139 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On Aug. 14, 1935, President Franklin D. Roosevelt signed the Social Security Act into law.
10 YEARS AGO
Syria used gunboats for the first time to crush the uprising against Bashar Assad’s regime, hammering parts of the Mediterranean coastal city of Latakia after thousands marched there to demand the president’s ouster.
ON THIS DATE
In 1941, President Franklin D. Roosevelt and British Prime Minister Winston Churchill issued the Atlantic Charter, a statement of principles that renounced aggression.
In 1975, the cult classic movie musical “The Rocky Horror Picture Show,” starring Tim Curry, Susan Sarandon and Barry Bostwick, had its world premiere in London.
In 1995, Shannon Faulkner officially became the first female cadet in the history of The Citadel, South Carolina’s state military college. (However, Faulkner quit the school less than a week later, citing the stress of her court fight, and her isolation among the male cadets.)
In 1997, an unrepentant Timothy McVeigh was formally sentenced to death for the Oklahoma City bombing. (McVeigh was executed by lethal injection in 2001.)
In 2009, Charles Manson follower Lynette “Squeaky” Fromme, 60, convicted of trying to assassinate President Gerald Ford in 1975, was released from a Texas prison hospital after more than three decades behind bars.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Rock singer David Crosby is 80.
Country singer Connie Smith is 80.
Comedian-actor Steve Martin is 76.
Author Danielle Steel is 74.
“Far Side” cartoonist Gary Larson is 71.
Basketball Hall of Famer Earvin “Magic” Johnson is 62.
Actor Susan Olsen is 60.
Actor Halle Berry is 55.
Actor MILA KUNIS is 38.
Football player Tim Tebow is 34.
