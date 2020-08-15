THOUGHT FOR THE DAY
“Opportunity is missed by most people because it is dressed in overalls and looks like work.” — Thomas A. Edison
TODAY IS
Today is SATURDAY, AUG. 15, the 228th day of 2020. There are 138 days left in the year.
HIGHLIGHT IN HISTORY
On AUG. 15, 1947, India became independent after some 200 years of British rule.
10 YEARS AGO
Former medical student PHILIP MARKOFF, charged with killing Julissa Brisman, a masseuse he’d met through Craigslist, was found dead in his Boston jail cell, a suicide.
ON THIS DATE
In 1935, humorist Will Rogers and aviator Wiley Post were killed when their airplane crashed near Point Barrow in the Alaska Territory.
In 1939, the MGM musical “The Wizard of Oz” opened at the Grauman’s Chinese Theater in Hollywood.
In 1965, the Beatles played to a crowd of more than 55,000 at New York’s Shea Stadium.
In 1969, the Woodstock Music and Art Fair opened in upstate New York.
In 1971, President Richard Nixon announced a 90-day freeze on wages, prices and rents.
CELEBRITY BIRTHDAYS
Actor Abby Dalton is 88.
Songwriter Jimmy Webb is 74.
Britain’s Princess Anne is 70.
Actor Tess Harper is 70.
Philanthropist Melinda Gates is 56.
Actor Debra Messing is 52.
Actor Ben Affleck is 48.
Figure skater Jennifer Kirk is 36.
Rock singer JOE JONAS (The Jonas Brothers) is 31.
Actor Jennifer Lawrence is 30.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.